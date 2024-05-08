Sale closed in Cotati: $1.2 million for a single-family residence

119 Jagla Street (Google Street View)

The spacious, recently built property located at 119 Jagla Street in Cotati was sold on April 17, 2024.

The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $400 per square foot.

The house, built in 2020, has an interior space of 2,998 square feet.

This single-story home offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the home includes an attached garage. The property's lot measures 6,420 square feet square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 3,830-square-foot home at 8796 Logan Place in Cotati sold in March 2024 for $1,800,000, a price per square foot of $470. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Honor Place in Cotati in April 2023 a 1,835-square-foot home was sold for $814,000, a price per square foot of $444. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2023, a 2,942-square-foot home on Clothier Lane in Cotati sold for $1,359,000, a price per square foot of $462. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.