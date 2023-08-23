Sale closed in Cotati: $1 million for a house

The historic property located at 520 East Railroad Avenue in Cotati was sold on Aug. 4, 2023 for $1,000,000, or $1,019 per square foot. The house, built in 1926, has an interior space of 981 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. The property occupies a lot of 10.3-acre.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.