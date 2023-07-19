Sale closed in Cotati: $655,000 for a 2-bedroom home

A house located at 8188 Olof Street in Cotati has new owners. The 997-square-foot property, built in 1946, was sold on June 28, 2023. The $655,000 purchase price works out to $657 per square foot. This single-story home has two bedrooms and one bath. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 7,950 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,062-square-foot home at 228 West Cotati Avenue in Cotati sold in June 2023 for $428,000, a price per square foot of $403. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In June 2023, a 1,189-square-foot home on West Sierra Avenue in Cotati sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $589. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On West Cotati Avenue in Cotati in March 2023 a 1,372-square-foot home was sold for $795,000, a price per square foot of $579. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.