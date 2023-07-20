Sale closed in Cotati: $700,000 for a single-family residence

A 1,189-square-foot house built in 1940 has changed hands. The property located at 455 West Sierra Avenue in Cotati was sold on June 30, 2023. The $700,000 purchase price works out to $589 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with an attached one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 7,405 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In May 2023, a 1,520-square-foot home on Cypress Avenue in Cotati sold for $845,000, a price per square foot of $556. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Olof Street in Cotati in June 2023 a 997-square-foot home was sold for $655,000, a price per square foot of $657. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,062-square-foot home at 228 West Cotati Avenue in Cotati sold in June 2023 for $428,000, a price per square foot of $403. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.