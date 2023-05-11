Sale closed in Cotati: $717,000 for a single-family residence

The property located at 8467 Loretto Avenue in Cotati was sold on April 12, 2023. The $717,000 purchase price works out to $640 per square foot. The house, built in 1972, has an interior space of 1,120 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In January 2023, a 1,800-square-foot home on Loretto Avenue in Cotati sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $444.

A 1,312-square-foot home at 8425 Lakewood Avenue in Cotati sold in January 2023 for $474,000, a price per square foot of $361.

On Mendelssohn Court in Cotati in January 2023 a 1,969-square-foot home was sold for $962,500, a price per square foot of $489.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.