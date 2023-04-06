Sale closed in Cotati: $750,000 for a three-bedroom home

The property located at 133 Macklin Drive in Cotati was sold on March 8, 2023 for $750,000, or $524 per square foot. The house, built in 1990, has an interior space of 1,430 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Mendelssohn Court in Cotati in January 2023 a 1,969-square-foot home was sold for $962,500, a price per square foot of $489.

A 1,800-square-foot home at 8572 Loretto Avenue in Cotati sold in January 2023 for $800,000, a price per square foot of $444.

In January 2023, a 1,312-square-foot home on Lakewood Avenue in Cotati sold for $474,000, a price per square foot of $361.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.