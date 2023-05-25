Sale closed in Forestville: $775,000 for a 4-bedroom home

The spacious property located at 8144 Grape Avenue in Forestville was sold on May 5, 2023. The $775,000 purchase price works out to $310 per square foot. The house, built in 2004, has an interior space of 2,497 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 3,484-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.