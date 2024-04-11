Sale closed in Geyserville: $575,000 for a single-family residence

The historic property located at 253 Merrill Street in Geyserville was sold on March 22, 2024 for $575,000, or $324 per square foot.

The house, built in 1905, has an interior space of 1,776 square feet.

The layout of this single-story home consists of one bedroom and one bath. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home features a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The property occupies a lot of 7,840 square feet.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.