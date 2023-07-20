Sale closed in Geyserville: $700,000 for a condominium

The property located at 100 School House Lane in Geyserville was sold on June 29, 2023 for $700,000, or $395 per square foot. The condominium, built in 2008, has an interior space of 1,772 square feet. The layout of this condominium includes two bedrooms and two baths. The property occupies a lot of 1 square feet.

