Sale closed in Glen Ellen: $1.2 million for a single-family residence

A house located at 13439 Gibson Street in Glen Ellen has a new owner. The 1,917-square-foot property, built in 1943, was sold on July 28, 2023. The $1,195,000 purchase price works out to $623 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house provides a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 0.5-acre.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In June 2023, a 1,548-square-foot home on Railroad Street in Glen Ellen sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $549. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 700-square-foot home at 101 Riddle Road in Glen Ellen sold in June 2023 for $742,500, a price per square foot of $1,061. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Williams Road in Glen Ellen in March 2023 a 1,904-square-foot home was sold for $835,000, a price per square foot of $439. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.