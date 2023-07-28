Sale closed in Glen Ellen: $1.4 million for a house

The property located at 1575 Trinity Road in Glen Ellen was sold on July 11, 2023. The $1,350,000 purchase price works out to $800 per square foot. The house, built in 1969, has an interior space of 1,687 square feet. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a two-car garage. The property occupies a sizable 9.9-acre lot which provides abundant outdoor space, including a pool.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.