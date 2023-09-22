Sale closed in Glen Ellen: $1.8 million for a house

5005 Warm Springs Road (Google Street View)

A 1,542-square-foot house built in 1978 has changed hands.

The property located at 5005 Warm Springs Road in Glen Ellen was sold on Sept. 1, 2023, for $1,775,000, or $1,151 per square foot. This two-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home's outer structure has composition shingles on the roof. In addition, the house comes with a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Warm Springs Road in Glen Ellen in January 2023 a home was sold for $4,150,000. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,999-square-foot home at 13240 Arnold Drive in Glen Ellen sold in July 2023 for $2,200,000, a price per square foot of $734. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,304-square-foot home on Chauvet Road in Glen Ellen sold for $1,875,000, a price per square foot of $814. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

