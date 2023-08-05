Sale closed in Glen Ellen: $3.9 million for a house

A spacious house located at 9363 Ladera Road in Glen Ellen has new owners. The 5,895-square-foot property, built in 2000, was sold on July 13, 2023. The $3,890,000 purchase price works out to $660 per square foot. This two-story home offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the home provides a detached garage. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 9.5-acre and features a pool for added enjoyment.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.