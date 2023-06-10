Sale closed in Glen Ellen: $610,000 for a single-family residence

A 1,746-square-foot house built in 1979 has changed hands. The property located at 15392 Marty Drive in Glen Ellen was sold on May 18, 2023. The $610,000 purchase price works out to $349 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,854-square-foot home at 15403 Thomas Street in Glen Ellen sold in March 2023 for $990,000, a price per square foot of $534.

In January 2023, a 1,025-square-foot home on Marty Drive in Glen Ellen sold for $670,000, a price per square foot of $654.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.