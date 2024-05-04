Sale closed in Glen Ellen: $707,000 for a single-family home

A house located at 4280 Lakeside Road in Glen Ellen has new owners.

The 1,496-square-foot property, built in 1966, was sold on April 8, 2024, for $707,000, or $473 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with floor/wall heating and a cooling system. In addition, the house features a garage. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Warm Springs Road in Glen Ellen in May 2023 a 3,042-square-foot home was sold for $1,925,000, a price per square foot of $633. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 1,634-square-foot home at 5177 Odonnell Lane in Glen Ellen sold in February 2024 for $1,140,000, a price per square foot of $698. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 700-square-foot home on Riddle Road in Glen Ellen sold for $742,500, a price per square foot of $1,061. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.