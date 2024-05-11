Sale closed in Glen Ellen: $840,000 for a house

A house located at 12303 Margie Lane in Glen Ellen has a new owner.

The 1,190-square-foot property, built in 1991, was sold on April 19, 2024, for $840,000, or $706 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home consists of one bedroom and one bath. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating. The property's lot measures 1.8-acre square feet in area.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In January 2023, a 843-square-foot home on Trinity Road in Glen Ellen sold for $1,425,000, a price per square foot of $1,690. The home has 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,687-square-foot home at 1575 Trinity Road in Glen Ellen sold in July 2023 for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $800. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.