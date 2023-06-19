Sale closed in Graton: $1.2 million for a house

A spacious house located at 2893 Railroad Street in Graton has a new owner. The 2,297-square-foot property, built in 1934, was sold on May 31, 2023. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $522 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a detached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 3.0-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Grey Street in Graton in March 2023 a 1,332-square-foot home was sold for $690,000, a price per square foot of $518. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,176-square-foot home at 10534 Mill Station Road in Sebastopol sold in May 2023 for $1,180,000, a price per square foot of $1,003. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,816-square-foot home on Edison Street in Graton sold for $1,600,000, a price per square foot of $881. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.