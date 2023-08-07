Sale closed in Graton: $666,000 for a triplex

A 1,144-square-foot house built in 1948 has changed hands. The property located at 225 Edison Street in Graton was sold on July 19, 2023, for $666,000, or $582 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and three baths. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 8,712 square feet.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.