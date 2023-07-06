Sale closed in Guerneville: $511,818 for a single-family home

The property located at 14650 Eastern Avenue in Guerneville was sold on June 15, 2023 for $511,818, or $438 per square foot. The house, built in 1947, has an interior space of 1,168 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating. The property's lot measures 3,049 square feet square feet in area.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Northern Avenue in Guerneville in January 2023 a 636-square-foot home was sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $645. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

A 756-square-foot home at 14792 Northern Avenue in Guerneville sold in June 2023 for $598,000, a price per square foot of $791. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In June 2023, a 882-square-foot home on Eagle Nest Lane in Guerneville sold for $610,000, a price per square foot of $692. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.