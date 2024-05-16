Sale closed in Guerneville: $529,000 for a condominium

A 1,392-square-foot condominium built in 1989 has changed hands.

The property located at 17259 Verba Lane in Guerneville was sold on April 24, 2024. The $529,000 purchase price works out to $380 per square foot.

This condominium has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.