Sale closed in Guerneville: $605,000 for a 2-bedroom home

The historic property located at 14200 Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville was sold on Aug. 14, 2023. The $605,000 purchase price works out to $472 per square foot. The house, built in 1925, has an interior space of 1,282 square feet. This single-story home has two bedrooms and one bath. In addition, the home is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In June 2023, a 2,030-square-foot home on Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $305. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,190-square-foot home at 14266 Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville sold in July 2023 for $400,000, a price per square foot of $336. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Cherry Street in Guerneville in May 2023 a 992-square-foot home was sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $343. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.