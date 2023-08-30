Sale closed in Guerneville: $610,000 for a 2-bedroom home

A 1,080-square-foot house built in 1925 has changed hands. The historic property located at 14308 Lovers Lane in Guerneville was sold on Aug. 11, 2023, for $610,000, or $565 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and one bath.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville in July 2023 a 1,190-square-foot home was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $336. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In April 2023, a 1,620-square-foot home on Park Avenue in Guerneville sold for $687,500, a price per square foot of $424. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,030-square-foot home at 14259 Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville sold in June 2023 for $620,000, a price per square foot of $305. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

