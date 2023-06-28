Sale closed in Guerneville: $610,000 for a 2-bedroom home

A 882-square-foot house built in 1930 has changed hands. The property located at 14758 Eagle Nest Lane in Guerneville was sold on June 8, 2023, for $610,000, or $692 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Canyon Six Road in Guerneville in April 2023 a 450-square-foot home was sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $800. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

In May 2023, a 576-square-foot home on Canyon 2 Road in Guerneville sold for $280,000, a price per square foot of $486. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 636-square-foot home at 14795 Northern Avenue in Guerneville sold in January 2023 for $410,000, a price per square foot of $645. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

