Sale closed in Guerneville: $630,000 for a house

A house located at 14620 Eastern Avenue in Guerneville has a new owner. The 799-square-foot property, built in 1958, was sold on April 4, 2023, for $630,000, or $788 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.