Sale closed in Guerneville: $910,000 for a 3-bedroom home

A 1,600-square-foot house built in 1968 has changed hands. The property located at 16061 Watson Road in Guerneville was sold on May 31, 2023, for $910,000, or $569 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a detached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot, which also has a pool.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Armstrong Woods Road in Guerneville in May 2023 a 1,991-square-foot home was sold for $727,500, a price per square foot of $365. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,787-square-foot home at 16424 Cutten Drive in Guerneville sold in April 2023 for $650,000, a price per square foot of $364. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,744-square-foot home on Cutten Drive in Guerneville sold for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $717. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.