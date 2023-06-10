Sale closed in Healdsburg: $1.1 million for a house

The spacious property located at 1661 Stirrup Loop in Healdsburg was sold on May 22, 2023. The $1,100,000 purchase price works out to $526 per square foot. The house, built in 2001, has an interior space of 2,091 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.