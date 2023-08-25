Sale closed in Healdsburg: $1.1 million for a single-family residence

A 1,926-square-foot house built in 1999 has changed hands. The property located at 1729 Canyon Run in Healdsburg was sold on Aug. 7, 2023. The $1,050,000 purchase price works out to $545 per square foot. This two-story house boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In March 2023, a 1,714-square-foot home on Canyon Run in Healdsburg sold for $930,000, a price per square foot of $543. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Stirrup Loop in Healdsburg in May 2023 a 2,091-square-foot home was sold for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $526. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,665-square-foot home at 1676 Stirrup Loop in Healdsburg sold in December 2022 for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $394. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

