Sale closed in Healdsburg: $1.2 million for a duplex

310 Sherman Street (Google Street View)

A two-unit house located at 310 Sherman Street in Healdsburg has a new owner.

The 1,800-square-foot property, built in 1977, was sold on April 23, 2024.

The $1,176,000 purchase price works out to $653 per square foot.

This single-story duplex presents a total of four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features just one fireplace. Additionally, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,147 square feet.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.