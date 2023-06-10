Sale closed in Healdsburg: $1.2 million for a house

A 1,862-square-foot house built in 1984 has changed hands. The property located at 524 Jachetta Court in Healdsburg was sold on May 18, 2023. The $1,195,000 purchase price works out to $642 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,089-square-foot home at 931 Maxwell Street in Healdsburg sold in February 2023 for $720,000, a price per square foot of $661.

In March 2023, a 1,426-square-foot home on University Street in Healdsburg sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $579.

On Brown Street in Healdsburg in May 2023 a 1,729-square-foot home was sold for $756,000, a price per square foot of $437.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.