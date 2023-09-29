Sale closed in Healdsburg: $1.2 million for a single-family residence

619 Brown Street (Google Street View)

A historic house located at 619 Brown Street in Healdsburg has a new owner.

The 1,337-square-foot property, built in 1920, was sold on Sept. 18, 2023. The $1,235,500 purchase price works out to $924 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the house provides a detached one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Grant Street in Healdsburg in June 2023 a 1,594-square-foot home was sold for $1,750,000, a price per square foot of $1,098. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,524-square-foot home at 448 Grant Street in Healdsburg sold in May 2023 for $890,000, a price per square foot of $584. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,720-square-foot home on Grant Street in Healdsburg sold for $1,575,000, a price per square foot of $916. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.