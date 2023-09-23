Sale closed in Healdsburg: $1.3 million for a house

237 Westside Road (Google Street View)

A 1,412-square-foot house built in 1971 has changed hands.

The property located at 237 Westside Road in Healdsburg was sold on Aug. 31, 2023, for $1,250,000, or $885 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home provides a three-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes.

