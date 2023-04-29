Sale closed in Healdsburg: $1.4 million for a single-family residence

A 1,320-square-foot house built in 1930 has changed hands. The property located at 2707 North Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg was sold on April 10, 2023. The $1,350,000 purchase price works out to $1,023 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two baths. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.