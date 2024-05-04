Sale closed in Healdsburg: $1.7 million for a house

671 Piper Street (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 671 Piper Street in Healdsburg was sold on April 12, 2024 for $1,650,000, or $806 per square foot.

The house, built in 1992, has an interior space of 2,047 square feet.

The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.3-acre.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In October 2023, a 5,268-square-foot home on Greens Drive in Healdsburg sold for $1,760,000, a price per square foot of $334. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Greens Drive in Healdsburg in June 2023 a 1,923-square-foot home was sold for $1,620,000, a price per square foot of $842. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 3,082-square-foot home at 701 South Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg sold in August 2023 for $2,282,000, a price per square foot of $740. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.