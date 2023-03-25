A 1,970-square-foot house built in 1955 has changed hands. The new owners acquired the property at 727 Center Street on March 1, 2023. A house located at 727 Center Street in Healdsburg has new owners. The 1,970-square-foot property, built in 1955, was sold on March 1, 2023. The $1,820,000 purchase price works out to $924 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bath, a detached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 9,583-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,857-square-foot home at 105 Ferrero Drive in Healdsburg sold in March 2023 for $920,000, a price per square foot of $495.

In February 2023, a 1,720-square-foot home on Grant Street in Healdsburg sold for $1,575,000, a price per square foot of $916.

On Healdsburg Avenue in Healdsburg in February 2023 a 2,055-square-foot home was sold for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $535.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.