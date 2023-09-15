Sale closed in Healdsburg: $3.1 million for a 4-bedroom home

The spacious property located at 660 Alta Vista Drive in Healdsburg was sold on Aug. 28, 2023 for $3,100,000, or $801 per square foot.

The house, built in 1985, has an interior space of 3,871 square feet. This two-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property's backyard also includes a pool.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In July 2023, a 1,914-square-foot home on Sunset Drive in Healdsburg sold for $1,595,000, a price per square foot of $833. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,362-square-foot home at 340 Vineyard Drive in Healdsburg sold in June 2023 for $759,000, a price per square foot of $557. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Balsam Drive in Healdsburg in December 2022 a 1,266-square-foot home was sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $407. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

