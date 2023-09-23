Sale closed in Healdsburg: $560,000 for a single-family residence

132 Presidential Circle (Google Street View)

A house located at 132 Presidential Circle in Healdsburg has a new owner.

The 1,020-square-foot property, built in 1986, was sold on Sept. 7, 2023. The $560,000 purchase price works out to $549 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A home at 119 Kennedy Lane in Healdsburg sold in April 2023 for $1,900,000.

In June 2023, a 1,393-square-foot home on Ward Street in Healdsburg sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $352. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Adeline Way in Healdsburg in June 2023 a 753-square-foot home was sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $544. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.