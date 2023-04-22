Sale closed in Healdsburg: $595,000 for a single-family home

A house located at 308 Olive Circle in Healdsburg has a new owner. The 1,200-square-foot property, built in 1972, was sold on April 4, 2023. The $595,000 purchase price works out to $496 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 3,049-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In January 2023, a 1,362-square-foot home on Vineyard Drive in Healdsburg sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $477.

On Prune Tree Drive in Healdsburg in March 2023 a 1,380-square-foot home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $471.

A 1,423-square-foot home at 1620 South Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg sold in March 2023 for $1,428,000, a price per square foot of $1,004.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.