Sale closed in Healdsburg: $615,000 for a 2-bedroom home

The property located at 2742 North Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg was sold on June 29, 2023 for $615,000, or $619 per square foot. The house, built in 1932, has an interior space of 993 square feet. This single-story home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. In addition, the home comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property's lot measures 4,791 square feet square feet in area.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,096-square-foot home at 2494 Riverview Drive in Healdsburg sold in June 2023 for $815,000, a price per square foot of $744. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 440-square-foot home on North Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $966. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

