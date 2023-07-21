Sale closed in Healdsburg: $640,000 for a single-family residence

A 1,175-square-foot house built in 1977 has changed hands. The property located at 351 Grandview Court in Healdsburg was sold on June 30, 2023. The $640,000 purchase price works out to $545 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two baths. On the exterior, the home features wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. Spanning 4,791 square feet, the property's expansive lot showcases a heated pool.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,140-square-foot home at 304 Orchard Street in Healdsburg sold in April 2023 for $750,000, a price per square foot of $658. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Prune Tree Drive in Healdsburg in June 2023 a 1,175-square-foot home was sold for $805,000, a price per square foot of $685. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,362-square-foot home on Vineyard Drive in Healdsburg sold for $759,000, a price per square foot of $557. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

