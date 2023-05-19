Sale closed in Healdsburg: $727,000 for a single-family residence

A house located at 338 Grandview Court in Healdsburg has new owners. The 1,072-square-foot property, built in 1977, was sold on April 25, 2023, for $727,000, or $678 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 3,920-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Prune Tree Drive in Healdsburg in March 2023 a 1,380-square-foot home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $471.

A 1,362-square-foot home at 306 Vineyard Drive in Healdsburg sold in January 2023 for $650,000, a price per square foot of $477.

In April 2023, a 1,200-square-foot home on Olive Circle in Healdsburg sold for $595,000, a price per square foot of $496.

