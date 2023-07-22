Sale closed in Healdsburg: $759,000 for a 2-bedroom home

A 1,362-square-foot house built in 1976 has changed hands. The property located at 340 Vineyard Drive in Healdsburg was sold on June 27, 2023. The $759,000 purchase price works out to $557 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. Situated on a spacious 6,969-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Vineyard Drive in Healdsburg in January 2023 a 1,362-square-foot home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $477. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,175-square-foot home at 310 Prune Tree Drive in Healdsburg sold in June 2023 for $805,000, a price per square foot of $685. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,200-square-foot home on Olive Circle in Healdsburg sold for $595,000, a price per square foot of $496. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.