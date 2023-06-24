Sale closed in Healdsburg: $805,000 for a single-family residence

A house located at 310 Prune Tree Drive in Healdsburg has a new owner. The 1,175-square-foot property, built in 1977, was sold on June 5, 2023, for $805,000, or $685 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 3,920-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In April 2023, a 1,140-square-foot home on Orchard Street in Healdsburg sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $658. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,380-square-foot home at 200 Prune Tree Drive in Healdsburg sold in March 2023 for $650,000, a price per square foot of $471. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Vineyard Drive in Healdsburg in January 2023 a 1,362-square-foot home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $477. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.