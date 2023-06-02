Sale closed in Healdsburg: $890,000 for a single-family residence

The property located at 448 Grant Street in Healdsburg was sold on May 12, 2023 for $890,000, or $584 per square foot. The house, built in 1930, has an interior space of 1,524 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a detached garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 4,356-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 743-square-foot home at 512 Brown Street in Healdsburg sold in April 2023 for $867,000, a price per square foot of $1,167.

On Grant Street in Healdsburg in February 2023 a 1,720-square-foot home was sold for $1,575,000, a price per square foot of $916.

In March 2023, a 1,305-square-foot home on University Street in Healdsburg sold for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $1,034.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.