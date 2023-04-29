Sale closed in Healdsburg: $915,000 for a single-family residence

A house located at 15620 Pozzan Road in Healdsburg has a new owner. The 1,196-square-foot property, built in 1950, was sold on April 5, 2023, for $915,000, or $765 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bath. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.