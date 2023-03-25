Sale closed in Healdsburg: $920,000 for a 3-bedroom home

A 1,857-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The new owners acquired the property at 105 Ferrero Drive on March 2, 2023. The property located at 105 Ferrero Drive in Healdsburg was sold on March 2, 2023. The $920,000 purchase price works out to $495 per square foot. The house, built in 2016, has an interior space of 1,857 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 2,152-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 2,055-square-foot home at 1081 Healdsburg Avenue in Healdsburg sold in February 2023 for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $535.

On Center Street in Healdsburg in March 2023 a 1,970-square-foot home was sold for $1,820,000, a price per square foot of $924.

In March 2023, a 1,426-square-foot home on University Street in Healdsburg sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $579.

