Sale closed in Healdsburg: $925,000 for a 3-bedroom home

A 1,282-square-foot house built in 1964 has changed hands. The property located at 1507 Oakleaf Avenue in Healdsburg was sold on July 14, 2023, for $925,000, or $722 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. Situated on a spacious 6,534-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In May 2023, a 3,432-square-foot home on Lupine Road in Healdsburg sold for $1,600,000, a price per square foot of $466. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,874-square-foot home at 258 Lorraine Court in Healdsburg sold in March 2023 for $1,945,500, a price per square foot of $1,038. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Lorraine Court in Healdsburg in March 2023 a 2,248-square-foot home was sold for $1,237,500, a price per square foot of $550. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.