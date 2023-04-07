4-bedroom house in Healdsburg sells for $930,000

A 1,714-square-foot house built in 2000 has changed hands. The property located at 1712 Canyon Run in Healdsburg was sold on March 9, 2023, for $930,000, or $543 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 4,356-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Stirrup Loop in Healdsburg in December 2022 a 2,665-square-foot home was sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $394.

In March 2023, a 1,874-square-foot home on Lorraine Court in Healdsburg sold for $1,945,500, a price per square foot of $1,038.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.