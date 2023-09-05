Sale closed in Jenner: $1.4 million for a single-family residence

A 1,334-square-foot house built in 1972 has changed hands.

The property located at 20850 Highway 1 in Jenner was sold on Aug. 15, 2023, for $1,380,000, or $1,034 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes a detached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.