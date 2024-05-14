Sale closed in Jenner: $730,000 for a house

A house located at 10591 Pacific Avenue in Jenner has new owners.

The 810-square-foot property, built in 1935, was sold on April 22, 2024, for $730,000, or $901 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a garage. The property sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

