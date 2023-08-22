Sale closed in Kenwood: $1.7 million for a house

A 958-square-foot house built in 1990 has changed hands. The property located at 9777 Via Cantera in Kenwood was sold on Aug. 7, 2023, for $1,700,000, or $1,775 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house comes with an attached four-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property's backyard also boasts a pool.

